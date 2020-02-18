Relief for Tabard as victory over Kilburn Cosmos ends barren run

Jack Reilly landed two conversions and a penalty in Tabards win over Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Tarbard put an end to their nine-game winless run with a 17-7 success at Kilburn Cosmos in London North West Three.

A knock on by Kilburn on half-way brought the first score for the Radlett-based club.

Aaron Priscott broke off the scum before floating a pass to the oncoming Tom King who comfortably rounded the defence to score on 10 minutes.

Jack Reilly added the conversion.

The skipper had a chance to add to their lead but his kick drifted wide but Tabard did add score another try after Reilly made ground before off-loading to Priscott.

This conversion took them 14 points clear after 25 minutes.

Kilburn halved the deficit by half-time when Tabard were penalised for going off their feet at the ruck, the quick-tap setting up an attack and eventually a converted try.

There was little action in the second half until 10 minutes to go when Reilly added another penalty and sealed the victory.