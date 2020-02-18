Advanced search

Relief for Tabard as victory over Kilburn Cosmos ends barren run

PUBLISHED: 18:31 18 February 2020

Jack Reilly landed two conversions and a penalty in Tabards win over Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jack Reilly landed two conversions and a penalty in Tabards win over Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Tarbard put an end to their nine-game winless run with a 17-7 success at Kilburn Cosmos in London North West Three.

A knock on by Kilburn on half-way brought the first score for the Radlett-based club.

Aaron Priscott broke off the scum before floating a pass to the oncoming Tom King who comfortably rounded the defence to score on 10 minutes.

Jack Reilly added the conversion.

The skipper had a chance to add to their lead but his kick drifted wide but Tabard did add score another try after Reilly made ground before off-loading to Priscott.

This conversion took them 14 points clear after 25 minutes.

Kilburn halved the deficit by half-time when Tabard were penalised for going off their feet at the ruck, the quick-tap setting up an attack and eventually a converted try.

There was little action in the second half until 10 minutes to go when Reilly added another penalty and sealed the victory.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Relief for Tabard as victory over Kilburn Cosmos ends barren run

Jack Reilly landed two conversions and a penalty in Tabards win over Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Abbey train line recognised for community benefits

A London Midland class 321 pulls into Bricket Wood station with a service to Watford Junction. Credit: Peter Alvey Photography

Dementia care costs in Hertfordshire set to rise by 72 per cent over next decade

New figures have revealed rising dementia costs in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden need second-half comeback to claim victory over Wapping

Harpenden's Nick McLean scored the late winner against Wapping. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans panto Sleeping Beauty up for two Great British Pantomime Awards

Princess Aurora (Jemma Carlisle) with the Noiseometer in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith
Drive 24