Slow start for Tabard leads to defeat against Enfield Ignatians

Tom King got Tabard's only try in the defeat to Enfield Ignatians.

A poor start did the damage as Tabard lost 22-7 to London Three North West's form-team Enfield Ignatians.

The Radlett-based rugby club shipped two tries early but what followed from there was a hugely entertaining affair between two actually very well-matched sides.

The first Enfield score came from a chip over the defence and the second utilised the power of the pack to drive over in the corner.

Harry Gough almost reduced the gap but his penalty attempt cannoned back off the upright and by half-time the visitors to Cobden Hill were 17-0 to the good with an unconverted score.

A fourth Enfield try just after the restart brought them a bonus point but Tabard responded with some determined play.

And they were rewarded when Caldwell threw a beautifully concealed pass to full-back Tom King to out-sprint the defence and score, Gough adding the conversion.