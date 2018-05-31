Advanced search

Back-to-back wins for Tabard as Old Merchant Taylors' are sent packing

PUBLISHED: 08:49 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 26 February 2020

Jonny Aguila bagged a hat-trick for Tabard against Old Merchant Taylors'. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jonny Aguila bagged a hat-trick for Tabard against Old Merchant Taylors'. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

You wait nine games for a victory then two come along at once.

Tabard look to have put their poor form well behind them with a 26-17 success over Old Merchant Taylors' following last week's win at Kilburn Cosmos.

This one brought a bonus point for four tries, the first after just eight minutes when George Gough fired a perfect pass to Jonny Aguila.

And by half-time he and Tabard had added another one, Jack Reilly converting this one, although OMT were still in touch at 12-10.

Gough needed to put in a couple of try-saving tackles after the break before Tabard were able to get more points on the board.

Good work from Dan Calnan and Cam O'Connor gave Aguila his hat-trick, Reilly adding the extras, and an incisive break by Teddy Gough was finished off by a lovely angled run by Jamie Hancock.

Reilly again hit a great kick and a consolation late on for OMT wasn't enough.

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Semi-final place booked for St Albans Ladies as AFC Dunstable are hit for six

St Albans Ladies are through to the semi-final of the league cup.

Back-to-back wins for Tabard as Old Merchant Taylors’ are sent packing

Jonny Aguila bagged a hat-trick for Tabard against Old Merchant Taylors'. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts police celebrate LGBT+ History Month

The team at Monday�s event. Centre is PC Teresa Holden and to the right, is PC Sandra Smith and Inspector Steve Alison. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans Cathedral welcomes return of the Alban Bun

The Alban Bun is back at St Albans Cathedral.

Top guns! Mavericks flying high after opening day success over the Stars

Saracens Mavericks' George Fisher (right) in action against Severn Stars during the Vitality Netball Super League match at Arena Birmingham. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA
Drive 24