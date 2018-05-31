Back-to-back wins for Tabard as Old Merchant Taylors' are sent packing

Jonny Aguila bagged a hat-trick for Tabard against Old Merchant Taylors'. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

You wait nine games for a victory then two come along at once.

Tabard look to have put their poor form well behind them with a 26-17 success over Old Merchant Taylors' following last week's win at Kilburn Cosmos.

This one brought a bonus point for four tries, the first after just eight minutes when George Gough fired a perfect pass to Jonny Aguila.

And by half-time he and Tabard had added another one, Jack Reilly converting this one, although OMT were still in touch at 12-10.

Gough needed to put in a couple of try-saving tackles after the break before Tabard were able to get more points on the board.

Good work from Dan Calnan and Cam O'Connor gave Aguila his hat-trick, Reilly adding the extras, and an incisive break by Teddy Gough was finished off by a lovely angled run by Jamie Hancock.

Reilly again hit a great kick and a consolation late on for OMT wasn't enough.