Much better from Tabard as they give the undefeated leaders a huge scare

Jonny Aguila got Tabard's first try in an impressive performance against Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The record books will show another defeat for Tabard but the 28-24 loss to Old Streetonians fails to tell the whole truth.

This was without doubt the Radlett club's best performance in many months as they came close to upsetting the undefeated London Three North West leaders.

Tabard got off to a good start and got the first points after Jonny Aguila race down the touch-line was halted illegally, bringing a penalty try.

They still had a seven-point lead by half-time after the sides traded tries, Aaron Priscott and Jack Reilly adding the seven points for the hosts, and the skipper kicked them to a 17-7 advantage just after the restart.

Three tries in 20 minutes from the leaders dramatically changed the dynamic of the game but to their credit Tabard fought to the last.

A third try from debutant Ryan Bourne and a losing bonus point was their reward and they will hope to build on this stand-out performance over the remainder of the season.