Tabard slump to another defeat as Stevenage Town keep them out

PUBLISHED: 15:19 18 December 2019

Tabard have now lost their last five league games after defeat at Stevenage Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tabard's poor run of form now stretches to five straight defeats after a 15-0 loss away to Stevenage Town - although they will be hugely disappointed not to have taken anything from their high-flying hosts.

Stevenage are third in London Three North West and for a good part of the season the Radlett-based rugby club were one of those teams challenging them at the top.

But three first-half tries proved costly and despite plenty of determination and endeavour from the visitors after the break, they failed to break down a stubborn home defence.

The wind played its part with Tabard enjoying its help in the second period, although with the strength gradually dropping as the afternoon wore on.

Tabard even had numerical advantage at one point as Stevenage lost two players to yellow cards for high tackles but with their scrum proving a get-out-of-jail free card, Town held firm.

Tabard are now seventh but host bottom club Royston when the league restarts after Christmas on January 11.

