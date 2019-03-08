Enterprising Tabard record bonus-point win to maintain unbeaten start to the season

Liam Glynn scored for Tabard against former club Harrow. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

Tabard put in another impressive performance with a 31-8 success at home to Harrow continuing their unbeaten start to the season and bringing a five-try bonus-point victory into the bargain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They sit fourth in the table with the three sides above them, Finsbury Park, Cheshunt and Old Streetonians also boasting three from three records.

And it will be Cheshunt who will provide the first real test of Tabard's promotion credentials when the two sides meet at Cobden Hill on Saturday.

This victory handed Harrow a first loss of the campaign with two of their old boys, Liam Glynn and Will James, among the Tabard scorers.

Glynn was the provider for the opening try on five minutes, putting Tom King into the corner with a well-timed pass.

Harrow stepped up the pressure forcing the home side in to some desperate defending.

It eventually led to a penalty in front of the posts and three easy points for the visitors.

Tabard responded well and a more sympathetic pass to Jonny Aguila would have seen him go in at the corner but as it was he did get Tabard's second moments later.

George Gough fielded a kick with Liam Kenny setting up a ruck and from there Cameron O'Connor was able to get the ball out to the winger who skipped through four attempts to stop him and scored from 40 metres.

This took the score to 10-3 which was how things stood as the referee blew for half time.

The second period began with Tabard on the attack from the off and a fumble in to touch handed them an attacking line-out deep in Harrow territory.

The ensuing driving maul was dragged down and the resultant penalty allowed O'Connor to set up second-row James to score.

Jack Reilly made no mistake with his conversion to move the score to 17-3 after five minutes of the restart.

The next score was 15 minutes later and went to Harrow but they never looked like producing a late fightback and it was the home crowd who were treated to an excellent finish with Aguila featuring prominently.

He went on a typical run from his own half before off-loading to Reilly and the skipper had the presence of mind to find Glynn for the fourth.

Reilly converted that one and he did the same late on as Aguila scorched in for number five.