Tabard lose first game of the season in frustrating display against Old Streetonians

PUBLISHED: 09:08 23 October 2019

George Gough got Tabard's only score at Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO

George Gough got Tabard's only score at Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Something had to give as unbeaten Tabard and Old Streetonians clashed in Hackney - and it was the visitors who succumbed to defeat as they went down 38-5.

The home side dominated the game thanks to a very good defence but a lacklustre performance by Tabard added to their frustrations.

Old Street took the lead after seven minutes with a converted try and the first sign that it wasn't going to be Tabard's day came three minutes later when a Jack Reilly penalty hit the post.

They again failed to score just past the mid-point of the half when Jonny Aguila went close and by half-time they had been punished further by a penalty and another converted try.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first but Tabard did finally break their duck when George Gough went over in the corner but injuries to Will James and Charlie Sandison simply rubbed salt into the wounds.

Tabard host Kilburn Cosmos on Saturday.

