Poor run of form continues as Tabard lose to Finchley

Jonny Aguila scored both Tabards tries in the loss to Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Tabard's disappointing run of results continued as they fell to a third defeat in four - this one 15-12 at home to second-bottom Finchley.

The visitors scored three well-taken tries and Tabard were made to work hard in defence from the first whistle, Finchley belying their lowly position with the majority of possession for the first 20 minutes.

The got the first try in the corner but Tabard responded and a perfectly weighted kick by Jack Reilly allowed Jonny Aguila to score.

The skipper was successful with the conversion from the touch line but the lead was short lived as Finchley put the ball through the hands for a simple score and a 10-7 half-time advantage.

Again the hosts came back, Aguila getting his second after the break and from there it looked like they would pull away.

But Finchley refused to roll over and after denying the home side yet another simply worked try through the hands gave the visitors the victory.