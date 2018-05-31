Advanced search

Poor run of form continues as Tabard lose to Finchley

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 19 November 2019

Jonny Aguila scored both Tabards tries in the loss to Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jonny Aguila scored both Tabards tries in the loss to Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Tabard's disappointing run of results continued as they fell to a third defeat in four - this one 15-12 at home to second-bottom Finchley.

The visitors scored three well-taken tries and Tabard were made to work hard in defence from the first whistle, Finchley belying their lowly position with the majority of possession for the first 20 minutes.

The got the first try in the corner but Tabard responded and a perfectly weighted kick by Jack Reilly allowed Jonny Aguila to score.

The skipper was successful with the conversion from the touch line but the lead was short lived as Finchley put the ball through the hands for a simple score and a 10-7 half-time advantage.

Again the hosts came back, Aguila getting his second after the break and from there it looked like they would pull away.

But Finchley refused to roll over and after denying the home side yet another simply worked try through the hands gave the visitors the victory.

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

General Election 2019: Don’t miss your chance to join in hustings at St Albans Cathedral

The audience at the St Albans cathedral hustings

Poor run of form continues as Tabard lose to Finchley

Jonny Aguila scored both Tabards tries in the loss to Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden negotiate tricky trip to Colchester with narrow victory

Russell Timms was the provider for Harpendens first goal against Colchester. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertfordshire #JustTalk campaign encourages St Albans pupils to talk about mental health

The #JustTalk campaign film competition judging panel. Picture: Herts county council

A win is a win as Old Albanian break away doo hoodoo at Westcliff

Skipper Jamie Townsend scored one of the Old Albanian tries at Westcliff. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists