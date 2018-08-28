Battling Tabard ​have perfect start to the second half to thank for victory over Vees

Aaron Priscott score Tabard's last try in the win over Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

A flying start to the second-half proved vital as Tabard battled to a 29-10 win over Verulamians.

The two sides had turned round at Cobden Hill tied at 10-10 but three tries after the break, coupled with two in the first period, gave Tabard the bonus point and keeps them fourth in the London Three North West table heading into the Christmas break.

Verulamians meanwhile continue to prop up the division but there were plenty of positive signs throughout this contest to suggest a brighter 2019.

Good performances from a strengthened back division that Cameron Craig and Joe Seymour were ably added to by 18-year-old Tom Shenton as Vees held their own for long periods.

However, it was the hosts who got off to the better start with Teddy Gough crossing the whitewash for the opening score on five minutes.

But Vees looked determined and pressure forced Tabard into some desperate defending, at times drifting into illegal.

It brought first a penalty and then a penalty try as the visitors claimed a 10-5 lead.

It looked as if that would be the half-time score but Jonny Aguilla was having none of it and he scooted over in the corner after shrugging off four tacklers.

At this point the game could have gone either way but the opening 10 minutes ensured that victory would eventually go to Tabard.

Jack Reilly’s kick off was quickly recovered and after a quick passage of play Will James punched over from close range.

Reilly added the extras and he got the next points as well, picking up on a Liam Glynn pass to bag the fourth try.

He couldn’t convert that one but he did following the game’s final score, a final solo try for Aaron Priscott.

The big number eight set off at pace after being fed by Tom King and he broke through Vees’ attempts at stopping him to score close to the posts.

He had two more chances after this but was hauled down on both occasions before the referee brought the game to a conclusion.

The sides will get their chance to renew their respective league campaigns on January 5.

Tabard face a daunting trip to league leaders London Welsh while Vees are back at their Cotlandswick home when they entertain mid-table Harrow.