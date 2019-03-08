Tabard show title credentials with hard-fought Cheshunt success

Tabard scrum-half Harry Gough in action against Cheshunt. Archant

Tabard announced themselves as genuine London Three North West title challengers after a hard-fought 11-7 win over Cheshunt.

The sides were both part of a quartet who started the day with three wins from three and this success keeps the Radlett-based rugby club in the leading pack along with Old Streetonians and Finsbury Park.

The clash at Cobden Hill was ultimately settled by Tabard's game management and Jack Reilly's siege-gun boot which relieved pressure time after time.

In addition, the entire team put in a tremendous defensive effort with Marcus Bunning leading the way.

They limited the visitors to just one converted try, which came after a well-executed catch and drive just two minutes in that was finished off by John Tilley.

Reilly kicked three points before half-time and bagged another while Tabard had a man in the sin-bin.

Injuries to Liam Glynn and Leon Weinstein were the only down side as the hosts bravely snuffed out any Cheshunt threat late on.