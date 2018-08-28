Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Promotion race continues to excite as Tabard battle to defiant win away at Royston

PUBLISHED: 10:30 23 November 2018

Teddy Gough scored twice for Tabard against Royston. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Teddy Gough scored twice for Tabard against Royston. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Archant

Tabard kept right on the coat-tails of the promotion pack in London Three North West with a defiant team performance in the 31-23 win at Royston.

They remain sixth but are just three points of second-placed Old Streetonians in what is proving to be an exciting battle.

The match on Royston Heath was also a battle.

Tabard got off to a great start and quickly raced into a 14-0 lead.

Jack Reilly converted his own try following a nice break by Mark Salteras on five minutes and Teddy Gough added five more after a catch at the line-out by Will James set up an irresistible drive over the line.

It looked as though the visitors were set for cricket score but a penalty straight from the restart and an interception try, ran in from 70 metres got Royston back to within four points.

Further Tabard infringements led to a yellow card and the hosts used that to their advantage to narrow the gap to one point with a penalty.

Tabard responded immediately and a lovely line again by Salteras allowed Reilly to throw a miss pass to full-back Ben Chandler who scored in the corner.

Moments later and Royston had struck back with arguably the try of the afternoon.

Again Tabard looked to have set up a good attack but a turnover allowed the ball to be passed out to the winger and two offloads later, as Royston coped comfortably with some desperate defending, saw the home side lead 20-19.

But there was still time before half-time for Tabard to regain their lead, and scoop a bonus point.

It came from the forwards with a scrum sent hurtling over the line, Liam Kenny dropping on the ball for their fourth try.

The second half saw plenty of endeavour but a slowdown in the scoring.

James put in a great run up field after a catch at the line-out but the ball was turned over allowing Royston to break back in to Tabard’s half and kick a penalty after 60 minutes.

Again Tabard responded almost immediately. Reilly was stopped just short but a pass over the top by James allowed Gough to cross for his second try.

Reilly added what turned out to be the last score of the day but the Radlett-based side were made to work hard to close out the game and take the win.

More news stories

Big blue bus to visit St Albans on national tour promoting small businesses

Yesterday, 19:30 Franki Berry
Small Business Saturday bus will be coming to St Albans this November. Picture: St Albans district council

A bus tour to promote small businesses will stop off in St Albans on a five week journey around the country.

Prolific criminal in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth jailed

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Anthony Lee. Picture: Herts police

A prolific burglar who committed a series of crimes in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth has been jailed for six years and four months.

Children get stuck into science with Challenge Day at St Albans primary

Yesterday, 16:25 Franki Berry
Two pupils enjoying Bernards Heath Junior School's Challenge Day 2018. Picture: Submitted by Bernards Heath Junior School

Children solved a series of hands-on scientific challenges at a St Albans junior school learning day.

Police issue safety advice after spate of car thefts in Harpenden

Yesterday, 15:00 Franki Berry
Police are warning members of the public to be vigilant

Criminals have been targeting Harpenden in a spate of car thefts around the town.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide