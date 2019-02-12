Reilly boots Tabard back on the winning trail at home to Harrow

Tabard skipper Jack Reilly in action against Harrow. Archant

Tabard got back to winning ways after their biggest defeat of the season seven days previous with a well-deserved 17-5 success at home to Harrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five of the squad involved in the loss to Cheshunt last week were laid low but the reshuffled outfit showed plenty of heart.

It also helped that captain Jack Reilly had his kicking boots on with the 12 points landed from the tee proving decisive.

The only try scored by the Cobden Hill hosts came in the first half, Tom King chipping over the heads of the defenders and winning the race to the line.

Reilly extended that advantage to 11-0 before Harrow got their only score but a further three points from the skipper made it 14-5 at the break.

He finished the scoring almost immediately after the restart and strong defence, similar to the two try-saving tackles from former Harrow junior George Hurford in the first half, kept the visitors out.