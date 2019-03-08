Advanced search

Reilly's boot kicks Tabard into second with win over Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 10:56 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 30 October 2019

Jack Reilly kicked three penalties for Tabard against Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tabard recovered from their first loss of the season to move second in the London Three North West table - thanks to a hard-fought 9-5 success at home to Kilburn Cosmos.

Wet conditions made life difficult for both sides with handling the major worry but it was from an offside decision that the first points came, Tabard's Jack Reilly landing the penalty.

The home side looked to be building momentum but when a cross-field kick wasn't dealt with, a fly-hack through brought what turned out to be the only try of the afternoon for Kilburn.

They could have extended their lead at the end of the half but they failed to turn territory into points and Tabard started the second period in full attack mode.

Another offside decision gave Reilly another shot at the posts, which he took, and as conditions worsened another spectacular kick from 45 metres out saw the skipper complete the scoring.

Tabard's next game is away to OMT on November 9.

