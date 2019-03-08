Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stunning league and cup battle between St Albans and Barnet Elizabethans helps support Mark Trude’s fight

PUBLISHED: 08:44 28 March 2019

St Albans and Barnet Elizabethans used their league and cup game to support former player Harry Trude. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans and Barnet Elizabethans used their league and cup game to support former player Harry Trude. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant

St Albans and Barnet Elizabethans produced a breathtaking game in both league and cup on a day when both sides came together to support one of their former players.

The game at Boggymead not only fulfilled a Herts Middlesex Division One fixture but also doubled as the semi-final of the Herts Presidents’ Trophy.

On top of that it allowed both clubs to support Mark Trude in his battle with cancer with a lunch prior to the contest providing proceeds to a cancer awareness charity on Mark’s choosing.

The match itself was a fitting clash with both sides going at it from the very first whistle. The tackling was hard and for the first quarter neither could make any headway

Barnet did look the more dangerous and so it was no surprise when they got the first seven points of the day.

But Saints, whose handling had been average at best, stuck back immediately with a trademark George Saunders try that was converted by George Elliott.

The teams would trade tries again before the break, with Adam Jasinski’s unconverted effort leaving the score tied at 12-12 at half-time.

But after being close for 40 minutes, the second period looked as if it would produce a definitive winner with Barnet bagging two converted tries within the space of six minutes.

St Albans though have plenty of resolve and by employing a tighter game they pulled one back through Shaun Rafter that was scored a converted try.

The pack then combined to claw the gap to just two and when Rafter went over for his second try, Saints had the lead for the first time.

A penalty though with seconds to go ensured the league portion of the game ended in a 29-29 draw.

The cup though needed extra time and it was during this period that Saints stepped it up again.

And a double from Saunders, completing his hat-trick, means Saints are through to the final on April 28 at Harpenden.

They will now play Hitchin who defeated Watford 44-8 on Tuesday.

A spokesman for St Albans said: “It was a great afternoon of exciting rugby but it was also a chance for both clubs to show support to Mark who has his own battle to fight.

“Mark, we wish you well and hope that you can overcome this dreadful adversity.”

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Stunning league and cup battle between St Albans and Barnet Elizabethans helps support Mark Trude’s fight

St Albans and Barnet Elizabethans used their league and cup game to support former player Harry Trude. Picture: DANNY LOO

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Bonus point after brave and battling effort from Tabard the very least they deserved

George Gough goes over the line to score in the match between Stevenage Town RFC v Tabard. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comment: Rediscovering the horror of house hunting

After a week's worth of build up, viewings can be a bit of a let down. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s OK To Say: Tribute match held in honour of former St Albans City player

St Albans City FC players pay tribute to former player Mike Thalassitis.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists