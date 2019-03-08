St Albans start in style with stunning win over Bank of England

Fraser Morris bagged a hat-trick for St Albans in a thumping win over Bank of England. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

St Albans opened the new Herts Middlesex Division One season in style with an 11-try romp over Bank of England.

Fraser Morris and Andrew Sinton led the way in the 69-21 win, both landing hat-tricks, while there were two tries for Syd Noad and one each for Godson Sado, George Elliott and Anthony Stevenson.

Elliott also landed seven conversions.

It took Saints just eight minutes to open the scoring at Boggymead with Noad crossing the whitewash following a scrum close to the visitors' line.

But if St Albans thought this was going to be a stroll in the park, then the Bank had other ideas and they took the lead on 15 minutes with a well-worked converted try.

The hosts' play was somewhat disjointed at this point with wrong options being taken and yet somehow they regained the lead as Sado was given the opportunity to show his pace and the winger charged over into the corner.

But BoE came straight back again and with a second converted score, this one after a clever chip through, they led 14-10.

It would be the last time they would have their noses in front though as Saints suddenly upped the ante and bagged converted tries from Noad and Sinton in a five-minute spell sent them in at half-time 24-14 ahead.

The break did little to spoil their momentum either and with the sun on their backs, the hosts began as they had finished.

Within minutes skipper Stevenson had charged over. Elliott adding the extras, and further pressure allowed Sinton to add to his tally and Morris to bag his first.

Roehampton-based Bank of England managed a third converted try in this period but it was simply a blip on the radar for St Albans who were intent on ramming home their advantage.

Morris rattled up his hat-trick, proving his potency as a wing man, as did Sinton and Elliott rounded off the scoring following a super passage of play which involved some great handling.

Saints have a bye week on Saturday with their next game back at Oaklands Lane with Mill Hill the visitors.

It was a fantastic day all round for the club as the newly-formed third team also won big, this one a 65-7 success at Royston.

Jude Evans was their hat-trick hero while Jon Constantinou and Connor Mayer got two each and Hans Mayer and John Sayers one.