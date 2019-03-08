Advanced search

St Albans' third team show how enjoyable grassroots rugby is with cracking game against Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 October 2019

St Albans Rugby Club's third team played a typically enjoyable game against Hitchin.

St Albans Rugby Club's third-team played out a superb example of what grassroots rugby is all about what they took on their counterparts from Hitchin.

Led by Mark Prangnell, the team's regulars Iain McIlwee, Harry Toland and Mick O'Shea, who along with the skipper are all over 45, joined new players Andy Dixon, Jake Ware, Andy Stamataris and Danny Martindale to give an all-action display.

The game was end-to-end stuff, with lots of pick and goes around the sides of rucks and lots of line breaks where attackers were hauled down achingly close to the line.

Jude Evans got two as did Hatfield guest Damien, while there was one each for Stamataris, Jake and Harry Atherton.

O'Shea said: "The composure was top notch, everyone listened to the simple game plan and reacted appropriately when things went against them.

"Hitchin scored some great tries themselves and were a real handful."

The thirds go to Hemel on Saturday and O'Shea added: "We need every available player."

