Powerful forward display in Twickenham keeps St Albans undefeated

Fraser Morris was among the scorers again for St Albans against Thamesians. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

Two unbeaten teams went head-to-head in Herts Middlesex Division One as St Albans travelled to Twickenham to face Thamesians and by the end it was the visitors who still had the perfect record after a 29-22 victory.

The Oaklands Lane-based rugby club had to make several changes to the side that had comfortably seen off Mill Hill in their previous outing but from the outset they matched the determination and intensity of the hosts.

They made the breakthrough after 15 minutes following a scrum close to the Thamesians line, fly-half Mickey Seymour darting through a gap to bag an unconverted try.

The home side's anxious attempts to restore parity were initially frustrated by the St Albans defence and their increasing superiority in the tight play.

But they did finally get the next score after a period of attacking with a kick to the corner that was touched down and then converted.

That was the end of the scoring in the first period but the second half resumed with St Albans now having the advantage of a slight slope.

And it took just a couple of minutes for Saints to restore their lead as winger Fraser Morris avoided would-be tacklers to score a try that was converted by Seymour.

Thamesians responded quickly to level the scores at 12-12 but with the Saints pack on top of their game in the tight, severe discomfort for the home side resulted in a yellow card.

Saints took full advantage with Sydney Noad instantly being driven over for an unconverted try but a penalty kept the hosts in touch.

It was getting nervous but St Albans stuck to the game plan and another scrum allowed Noad to score the bonus point, Seymour converting again.

That forward dominance from the visitors created a try for Andy Sinton that went unconverted.

Thamesians did rally and bagged their third score but any hope of a revival was promptly countered as Saints moved the game back into their half and stayed there until the final whistle.

They are now second and host UCSOB on Saturday.