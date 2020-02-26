Advanced search

St Albans ready for Hendon trip after five-try win over Saracens

PUBLISHED: 10:55 26 February 2020

George Saunders was among the scorers for St Albans against Saracens Amateurs. Picture: KARYN HADDON

George Saunders was among the scorers for St Albans against Saracens Amateurs. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans will head into the crunch clash with Hendon full of confidence after claiming a 33-17 success over Saracens Amateurs.

Saints sit second in Herts Middlesex One, four points behind Saturday's hosts, but having played a game more.

Crucially they are eight points clear of third-placed Barnet Elizabethans in the race for promotion.

The match against the Amateurs was played at the Hertfordshire Sports Village as the pitch at their Boggymead home was deemed unfit.

But the switch certainly didn't affect them as they bagged four first-half tries through Harry McKay, Joe Seymour, George Saunders and Fraser Morris.

Mickey Seymour kicked all four conversions and got try number five himself early in the second-half but overall the next 40 minutes weren't as fluent as the first, partly due to Saints conceding far too many penalties.

That is something they will need to put right for the visit to Greenlands Lane.

