Londoners taken apart in try bonanza as St Albans deliver big warning to league rivals

Joe Seymour in action for St Albans against UCSOB. Picture: TERRY EVANS Archant

If they didn't realise before now then the teams of Herts Middlesex Division One were left in no doubt about St Albans' destructive ability after a 15-try trouncing of USCOB.

The hosts were in unstoppable form as they cruised to a 95-20 success to remain hot on the heels of league leaders Hendon who have also won four from four.

What was equally as impressive was the fact that 11 different players crossed the whitewash while George Elliott kicked 10 of the 15 conversions.

Fraser Morris continued his prolific scoring run with two while George Saunders, Joe Seymour and man of the match Syd Noad also got a brace.

Andy Sinton, Charles Woollard, Shaun Rafter, Sam Howell, Joe Shaw, Will Latham and Elliott himself all chipped in with one.

It was always going to be tough for the Hampstead-based visitors who had yet to record a victory when they arrived at Boggymead.

And any hopes they had of keeping it tight and playing themselves into the game were instantly destroyed as the hosts ripped them apart in a devastating opening 20 minutes.

They raced into a 33-0 lead thanks to a five-try blitz and added a sixth before sitting back and drifting into a state of complacency.

And to their credit UCS took full advantage with two tries of their own, pouncing on some careless play from the Saints.

The home side did have the final say of the half though with Rafter's converted effort taking the score to 45-10 at the break.

And whatever was said at half-time certainly had a galvanising effect as they added three more tries in the opening stages of the second period.

Yet again though complacency crept into their game, a trait the coaches will surely look to correct, and UCS managed a third try for their efforts.

But these were only minor spells and having refocused once more the game returned to a prodession like feel with four more home tries.

UCS did pick up a valuable four-try bonus point, their first point of the season and one which takes them level with their next opponents, Verulamians.

But naturally Saints would have the final word and on the last play Latham brought the curtain down on a superb performance.

They are back at home on Saturday when London Scottish Lions are the visitors.