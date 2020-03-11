Entertainment galore as St Albans' other senior sides take centre stage

St Albans Rugby Club's third team after their game with Datchworth. Archant

With the first team beginning a mini-break it was the turn of the other senior teams at St Albans Rugby Club to take centre stage.

And while the results were mixed, there was certainly no shortage of excitement in either game for the fans to savour.

Tries from Chris Jones (three), Rob Dube (two), Jimmy McCormick (two), Godson Sado (two) and Will Batchelor saw the second team beat Finsbury Park 65-5 and while the thirds lost to Datchworth, they still managed four tries of their own.

Mick O'Shea said: 'Playing third-team rugby is a great thing. Sometimes you're ahead, sometimes you're behind.

'A well-oiled Datchworth side put a good amount of points on us before we woke up and started to play to our own style of short, pick and go rugby.

'That we left the field with 28 points shows the never say die attitude of the club.

'Cheers to everyone who turned up to watch also. It's appreciated.'

Aled Scudamore, Isaac Lee, Andrew Still and James Little got the tries with Rob Saunders converting all four.