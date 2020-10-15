St Albans return to competitive rugby action with success at mini-tournament

Fraser Morris was one of the try-scorers for St Albans in their win over Slough. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

St Albans Rugby Club got their first taste of competitive action in over six months in a Ready4Rugby event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Held at Old Merchant Taylors’, head coach Richard Hope and director of rugby Paul Mather took 15 squad members and returned with the overall victory in the four-team modified touch-rugby tournament.

They started with a 15-15 draw against Slough before collecting 15-10 and 15-5 victories against the hosts and Chess Valley.

That put them through to the final where solid defence and dynamic attack, plus tries from new signings Stephan Harding and Leo Focacci and old-hand Fraser Morris, gave them a 15-5 win over Slough.

Trevor Grundelingh was the third man to make a club debut while Sam Howell, Andy Sinton, Russell Harrison, Joe Shaw and Tony Stevenson were among those to get across the whitewash.

The tournament is the first of four planned.