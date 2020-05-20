St Albans Rugby Club building for new season with confirmed signings of talented youngsters

St Albans Rugby Club are starting to turn thoughts to next season and have moved to secure the signatures of some of the stars of their promotion campaign this year.

The Boggymead-based club were confirmed as the second promoted team in Herts Middlesex Division One behind champions Hendon.

No start date for the new season has been given and while they expect to be in London Three North West, that has yet to be confirmed.

What they do know, however is that they will be able to call on plenty of their talented young squad from last year.

Definitely returning is players’ player of the year Sam Howell.

Also returning is Mickey Seymour and brother Joe as well as George Saunders, while the forwards will be able to call on prop Liam Rogers and number eight Sydney Noad once again.

There will also be a couple of familiar faces back this season too.

Russell Harrison, who can play anywhere along the back line, spent last season with Hertford and is described by the club as “having good footwork and a solid defender with a good passing and kicking game”.

Also returning, this time from the University of Exeter is Dominic Boost.

More signings are expected in the coming weeks.