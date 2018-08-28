St Albans’ performance just about good enough to break the Bank

George Elliott in action for St Albans. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

St Albans returned to winning ways with a less than emphatic 36-25 victory over a lively Bank of England side in Herts Middlesex Division One.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From the outset it was clear that the Bank arrived at Boggymead on a mission and it was no surprise when they took the lead after nine minutes with a converted try.

James Tryfanos pulled one for the hosts and they also got a second unconverted try but two penalties allowed the visitors to go in at half-time leading 13-10.

But Saints produced their best rugby of the afternoon immediately after the break, George Saunders going over for two tries and George Trude bagging one, all of which were converted by George Elliott.

Bank of England rallied and two tries of their own, one of which was converted, got them back to within six points.

However, St Albans finished the afternoon off with a score from Sid Noad, much to the relief of the home crowd.