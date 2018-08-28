St Albans lack fluency but get the job done against UCS Old Boys

George Elliott scored all of St Albans' points in the win over UCSOB. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

St Albans had a close and hard-fought game on their return to league action as they battled to a tight 13-6 win over UCS Old Boys.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Herts Middlesex Division One clash wasn’t a spectacle but more of an erratic match with both sides struggling to find fluency.

Saints had made several changes in their pack and lacked the authority that has been evident in recent weeks.

Their back line did look threatening though and it was a pity that they did not see more of the ball, as this was where Saints appeared to have the advantage.

George Elliott scored all the home side’s points with a try and conversion plus two penalties, one from over 40 yards out.

It was credit to Saints that they restricted UCSOB to just two penalties and were resolute in defence, showing a real determination in keeping the visitors out.

Saints, who are now up to third, are next in action on December 1 when they travel to Barnet Elizabethans.