Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans lack fluency but get the job done against UCS Old Boys

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 November 2018

George Elliott scored all of St Albans' points in the win over UCSOB. Picture: Karyn Haddon

George Elliott scored all of St Albans' points in the win over UCSOB. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

St Albans had a close and hard-fought game on their return to league action as they battled to a tight 13-6 win over UCS Old Boys.

The Herts Middlesex Division One clash wasn’t a spectacle but more of an erratic match with both sides struggling to find fluency.

Saints had made several changes in their pack and lacked the authority that has been evident in recent weeks.

Their back line did look threatening though and it was a pity that they did not see more of the ball, as this was where Saints appeared to have the advantage.

George Elliott scored all the home side’s points with a try and conversion plus two penalties, one from over 40 yards out.

It was credit to Saints that they restricted UCSOB to just two penalties and were resolute in defence, showing a real determination in keeping the visitors out.

Saints, who are now up to third, are next in action on December 1 when they travel to Barnet Elizabethans.

More news stories

Hertfordshire top businesses booming despite Brexit uncertainty

11:28 Mia Jankowicz
Hertfordshire Limited 2018: L-R Jeremy Read, Keith Thompson, Sally Ann Forsythe and Adrian Hawkins. Picture: supplied by Grant Thornton

The top 200 companies in Hertfordshire have “every reason to be confident about the future”- even with Brexit looming, say the authors of a new report.

St Albans care home operator holds awards at Sopwell House

11:16 Fraser Whieldon
Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

A St Albans care home operator has held its annual awards at Sopwell House.

Delays in Sandridge after car crashes into lamppost

09:56 Anne Suslak
A car crashed into a lamppost in High Street in Sandridge. Picture: Google Street View

A car collided with a lamppost in Sandridge this morning, causing delays to traffic.

St Albans cadets out in force for High Sheriff’s Justice Service

09:39 Fraser Whieldon
The cadets lined up behind (left to right) Insp Steve Alison, High Sheriff Suzy Harvey, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd and Hertfordshire’s Chief Constable Charlie Hall. The group is pictured on the main staircase of St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans cadets have taken part in the High Sheriff’s Justice Service over the weekend.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide