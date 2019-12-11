St Albans back in winning form after Wasps success

George Elliott was one of the try-scorers for St Albans against Wasps. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

St Albans ended their mini slump of two defeats in Herts Middlesex Division One with a comfortable 34-3 success at home to Wasps.

They got the perfect start too when quick movement of the ball down through the backs ended with Fraser Morris outstripping the defence for an unconverted try on three minutes.

They couldn't capitalise on that though and by half-time their advantage was only 12-3, Wasps having kicked a penalty before Syd Noad picked up from the back of a five-metre scrum and crashed over, George Elliott adding the extras.

Wasps could have added another three points moments after the restart but from there it was one-way traffic.

Tony Stevenson got the first Saints try of the second period and the skipper got the last one too.

In between Adam Jasinski and Elliott also scored with the fly-half adding a conversion to his own score.

Saints are now back up to second in the table ahead of Barnet Elizabethans.