Emphatic St Albans banish any pre-Christmas disappointment in style with big win over Wasps

St Albans V Wasps - Anthony Stevenson (C) in action for St Albans. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

St Albans got their promotion campaign back on track with an emphatic 55-13 win over Wasps at Boggymead.

Any lingering disappointment from their defeat to Herts Middlesex Division One league leaders Hitchin prior to Christmas, or the break itself, was quickly forgotten.

The game was effectively won in the first 10 minutes as Saints ran in three converted tries with their back-line producing textbook passing and handling.

The Saints three-quarter line lead by Harry Trude was in sparkling form and Wasps had no response to the quicksilver running of George Elliott, who went on to bag himself a hat-trick as well as a few kicks.

Luke Tyson was also on the score-sheet while the mobile Saints pack helped themselves to a late try.

It was fine all-round team performance with a group of players that wanted to play for each other and showing a spirit that will serve them well as the season progresses.

