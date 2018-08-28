Emphatic St Albans banish any pre-Christmas disappointment in style with big win over Wasps
PUBLISHED: 15:54 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 07 January 2019
St Albans V Wasps - Anthony Stevenson (C) in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon
Archant
St Albans got their promotion campaign back on track with an emphatic 55-13 win over Wasps at Boggymead.
St Albans V Wasps - Anthony Stevenson (C) in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon
Any lingering disappointment from their defeat to Herts Middlesex Division One league leaders Hitchin prior to Christmas, or the break itself, was quickly forgotten.
St Albans V Wasps .
Picture: Karyn Haddon
The game was effectively won in the first 10 minutes as Saints ran in three converted tries with their back-line producing textbook passing and handling.
St Albans V Wasps - Jacob Swain in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon
The Saints three-quarter line lead by Harry Trude was in sparkling form and Wasps had no response to the quicksilver running of George Elliott, who went on to bag himself a hat-trick as well as a few kicks.
St Albans V Wasps - William Batchelor in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon
Luke Tyson was also on the score-sheet while the mobile Saints pack helped themselves to a late try.
St Albans V Wasps - Jacob Swain in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon
It was fine all-round team performance with a group of players that wanted to play for each other and showing a spirit that will serve them well as the season progresses.
St Albans V Wasps - John Sydney in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Trude in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Trude in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Trude in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Elliott in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - Jacob Swain in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Saunders in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Saunders in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Saunders in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Saunders in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Saunders in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - St Albans celebrate.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Elliott in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans V Wasps - George Elliott in action for St Albans.
Picture: Karyn Haddon