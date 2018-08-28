Jack Singleton leads strong Harpenden presence in England squad for opening Six Nations game

Jack Singleton has been selected for the full England squad preparing for the opening 2019 Six Nations game against Ireland. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Harpenden’s Jack Singleton has been called up to the England squad preparing for the opening game of the Six Nations in Ireland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Singleton with his medal after winning the 2016 U20 World Rugby Championship. Jack Singleton with his medal after winning the 2016 U20 World Rugby Championship.

The uncapped Worcester Warriors hooker is part of a 35-man squad named by head coach Eddie Jones ahead of the February 2 clash in Dublin.

Harpenden's Jack Singleton in action for Worcester Warriors. Picture: WORCESTER WARRIORS Harpenden's Jack Singleton in action for Worcester Warriors. Picture: WORCESTER WARRIORS

Singleton, who also won the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2016, has previously toured with England to South Africa and Argentina.

Jack Singleton tackles England team-mate Mako Vunipola in 2017. Picture: Paul Harding/PA Jack Singleton tackles England team-mate Mako Vunipola in 2017. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

It is not the only representation from the town as Harpenden St George’s trio Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and George Ford are also included, with the former being named captain in the absence of Dylan Hartley.

England's Owen Farrell scores their fourth try during the Quilter Autumn International at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA England's Owen Farrell scores their fourth try during the Quilter Autumn International at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Saracens are also represented by Ben Earl, another uncapped member of the 35, Jamie George, George Kruis and both Mako and Billy Vunipola.

England's George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell (centre) appear dejected during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA England's George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell (centre) appear dejected during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

However, there is no place for St Albans’ Nick Isiekwe.

England's Maro Itoje is takled by Scotland's Cornell Du Preez during the RBS Six Nations match at Twickenham. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA WIRE England's Maro Itoje is takled by Scotland's Cornell Du Preez during the RBS Six Nations match at Twickenham. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA WIRE

Jones said: “We are very happy with the squad and have a number of players who have come back from long-term injury.

England head coach Eddie Jones during the press conference at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA England head coach Eddie Jones during the press conference at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

“The first thing when we get together as a squad is to get our cohesion back. The players have been playing for their clubs with different styles and different playing philosophies, so it’s about getting them thinking about playing the England way.

England head coach Eddie Jones during the press conference at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA England head coach Eddie Jones during the press conference at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

The second thing is to get our togetherness stronger to work as hard as we can to make sure we are well connected on and off the field.”

And he knows that togetherness will be need for a very difficult opening game against the Irish.

He said: “Ireland is the best side in the world. They are a very well coached and drilled side and have particular things they do well in the game.

“To beat Ireland, we need to compete brutally in all the contest areas of the game.”

The full squad will travel to Portugal for a training camp on Wednesday before it is slimmed down to 25 for the journey to Dublin.

England squad for Ireland Test

Forwards

Jack Clifford (Harlequins)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Ben Earl (Saracens) *

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)

Brad Shields (Wasps)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors) *

Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks)

Mike Brown (Harlequins)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

Elliot Daly (Wasps)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs)

Owen Farrell (Saracens) captain

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

Dan Robson (Wasps) *

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby) *

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

*Uncapped

Players unavailable due to injury

Piers Francis (Northampton Saints)

Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)

Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)