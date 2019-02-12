Advanced search

Sensational St Albans secure emphatic victory over Staines to keep pressure on leaders

PUBLISHED: 08:56 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 19 February 2019

Fraser Morris was the star of the show with four tries in St Albans' mauling of Staines. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans maintained their excellent form with an emphatic and sensational 81-0 victory over Staines in Herts Middlesex Division One.

Seven days earlier they had handed leaders Finsbury Park only a third defeat of the season but they produced arguably an even better team performance this time round in the 13-try romp.

They opened the scoring after eight minutes when Alan Ongore finished off a powerful forward drive.

And that set the tone for the afternoon as Staines were unable to cope with the commitment and support play that Saints produced.

Fraser Morris, playing in an unaccustomed position on the wing, was a revelation scoring four of his sides’ tries, the best of which was a solo run from deep inside his own half, while Sid Noad, Adam Jasinski, Ross Taylor, Sam Howell, Harry Atherton and Andy Sinton all got their names on the scoresheet.

George Elliott chipped in with eight conversions.

