Saracens to use furlough scheme as Maro Itoje says we must stick together

Maro Itoje has said Saracens must stick together as they opt for furlough scheme. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Maro Itoje says it is important for the whole organisation to pull together as Saracens confirm they will use the government furlough scheme.

The Premiership side have also asked all employees earning over £75,000 to defer payment of their salaries, over and above this amount, until the start of the 2020/21 season.

Any deferred wages will be repaid over an 18-month period from the start of next season.

The former Harpenden St George’s pupil and England star said: “COVID-19 has had huge ramifications on every facet of society and rugby is no different. This is not an easy time for the players and the club alike.

“But in order to see this through, the whole organisation needs to pull together and do what we can for the future of Saracens and our individual careers within the sport.

“We as a playing group would like to send our support and thanks to all of the healthcare workers who are risking their lives for us in the battle against COVID-19.”

Owner Nigel Wray admitted Sarries were no different to businesses across the world facing up to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I have never in my life experienced anything like this and indeed nor have the rest of us.

“The devastating wholesale loss of life, the potential destruction of the economy, millions of people out of work, tens of thousands of companies closed down maybe forever and all really because in most recessions demand drops, but it doesn’t drop to zero overnight.

“I’m delighted that everyone is pulling together in this crisis. It’s easy being a family in the good times but Saracens have shown this season there’s a genuine family spirit in the bad times too.”

Chairman Neil Golding said: “We understand this is really tough for everyone, but the reality is that the only way to survive this unprecedented situation as a club is to make these adjustments.

“The board are very optimistic that this is a short-term issue and are taking steps to secure future funding which will put the club on a very sound financial footing.”