Heartbreak for Saracens' Ralph Adams-Hale as season ended with 'serious ankle injury'

Saracens' Ralph Adam-Hale goes off with an injury during the Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Harpenden's Ralph Adams-Hale has been ruled out for the season after a "serious ankle injury".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saracens' Ralph Adams-Hale looks on (right) as Titi Lamositele is brought to ground during the Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA Saracens' Ralph Adams-Hale looks on (right) as Titi Lamositele is brought to ground during the Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA

The prop-forward was taken off on a stretcher during Saracens' 21-12 win at Gloucester on Saturday and had initial surgery on Sunday.

A second operation is scheduled for "the next couple of days" according to a statement on the club's website.

It will be a huge blow for the 22-year-old who was hoping for a hugely successful campaign after claiming his first Premiership Rugby winners' medal last season.

Speaking to the HertsAdSport during pre-season he said: "I want to be able to show what I can do over longer periods and from week to week and cement myself in the team.

"I want them to know I am a player they can trust and that if they put me in the starting 15 that I am going to turn up and play.

"Being young I'm still learning what I can do to be the best player I can."

Tries from Nick Tompkins and Ben Earl as well as 11 points from the boot of Manu Vunipola took Sarries to victory at Kingsholm in what director of rugby Mark McCall says is now a relegation battle following the club's 35-point deduction a £5.3 million fine for breaches of the salary cap.

He said: "Despite the appeal we have to plan for the worst-case scenario so to avoid relegation is now the priority ahead of European rugby.

"We are not planning on breaking up our squad and most of the England players were in on Tuesday as they love the club, but the conversations with them may be a bit different now as some of our younger players deserve a chance in Europe.

"I haven't read too much in the papers and we can't control what people are saying but that was one of our best wins as I can't believe how switched on the players were."

Coach Alex Sanderson added: "We accept the hate we are going to get but we think it is misplaced and misguided.

"We used the anger directed at us to fuel our motivation and while it won't last for too long, we'll use the negative energy to inspire us as at present emotions are running very high."