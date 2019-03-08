Advanced search

Rugby World Cup: Jack Singleton on bench as George Ford named England captain for USA test

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 24 September 2019

Harpendens Jack Singleton will be on the bench as England take on USA in game two of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Jack Singleton should get his first taste of the Rugby World Cup action after being named as substitute for England's game with the USA.

England's George Ford (centre) and team mates after the final whistle of the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PAEngland's George Ford (centre) and team mates after the final whistle of the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The Harpenden

Two of the three other former Harpenden St George's pupils are also set for the game in Kobe on Thursday with Owen Farrell alongside Singleton on the bench.

George Ford, however, will lead the team in Farrell's absence from the starting 15.

The match follows England's less-than-impressive 35-3 win over Tonga on Sunday.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: "The four-day turnaround is something we experimented with against Japan last autumn and so the players have had some experience of it.

"You have to make sure the two days before the game are exactly the same as you would normally have for any other game.

"We have looked at some players that would benefit not playing in this game but it is a great opportunity for another set of players to do the team proud.

"USA are a tough, physical team who are extremely well coached by Gary Gold. There are a number of players who our guys know really well and are a team we respect.

"They have prepared two weeks with the marines for this game so they will be fit, tough and be playing for the pride of their country."

England team v USA:

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 34 caps)

14 Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 43 caps)

12 Piers Francis (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

11 Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 8 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 60 caps) C

9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 5 caps)

1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 63 caps)

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps)

3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 90 caps)

4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 61 caps)

5 George Kruis (Saracens, 36 caps)

6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 14 caps)

7 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

8 Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 46 caps)

Finishers

16 Jack Singleton (Saracens, 2 cap)

17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)

18 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 26 caps)

19 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 76 caps)

20 Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons/ Sale Sharks, 15 caps)

21 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 90 caps)

22 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 74 caps)

23 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 37 caps)

