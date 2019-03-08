Advanced search

Rocky Clark's arrival at Saracens good news for both them and Old Albanian Saints says Sarah McKenna

PUBLISHED: 11:56 29 August 2019

Rochelle 'Rocky' Clark equalled the record number of caps in the women'’s game against Ireland in 2016. Picture: BARRY CRONIN/PA

Rochelle 'Rocky' Clark equalled the record number of caps in the women''s game against Ireland in 2016. Picture: BARRY CRONIN/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A new but familiar face at Saracens promises to be a huge help for Sarah McKenna - both at Allianz Park and in her role as head coach of Old Albanian Saints.

Rocky Clark is England's most-capped international with the prop finishing her career on 137 and she has now taken up a coaching role at the Tyrrells Premier 15s champions, something Harpenden's McKenna is delighted with.

She said: "It's really cool to have Rocky with us. She gives a whole new perspective and the conversations she can have will be different again because she's been there and was only doing it a few months ago."

And McKenna admitted she will tap into Clark's huge well of knowledge when it comes to her position at Woollams.

"She knows the drills that work and what gets people ticking," said the OAs coach.

"It's something I've been struggling with at OAs, learning that side of things. I never had any say when it came to forwards drills, it's not my bag at all so I had to rely on others.

"It's certainly somewhere I need to expand my knowledge but having someone like that who does have the time to explain things and give out information is great."

