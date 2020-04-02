Advanced search

RFU decide final league positions after bringing rugby union season to an end

PUBLISHED: 11:35 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 02 April 2020

Saracens and Newcastle Falcons look set to swap places in the Gallagher Premiership after the RFU decided how best to calculate final league positions. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Saracens and Newcastle Falcons look set to swap places in the Gallagher Premiership after the RFU decided how best to calculate final league positions. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The RFU have come up with a “fair and balanced” way of deciding the final league positions across grassroots rugby – although how it actually works is still shrouded in mystery.

They will use a “best playing record formula” which will maintain promotion and relegation but whether this is points-per-game or some other method wasn’t explained in their statement.

The formula will apply to the Championship down in the men’s game and would include the women’s community game but not the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

That has been declared null and void as “there is no promotion or relegation in this league”.

The likelihood is Welwyn will be relegated from London Two North West while St Albans could be in line for promotion from Herts Middlesex Division One.

Stevenage Town may miss out on promotion from London Three North West again though as they were third behind Old Streetonians and Enfield Ignatians when the league was suspended.

Higher up the leagues Newcastle Falcons are likely to swap places with Saracens and have their promotion to the Gallagher Premiership confirmed.

RFU president Peter Wheeler said: “We believe that the decisions made provide fair and balanced outcomes for the game and maintain the integrity of the competitions.

“We have listened to recommendations from the heart of the game and the approach has been ratified by the RFU council.

“This has been a difficult decision to make in the most unprecedented of circumstances. There is no single solution that will suit every club but the approach taken is one that we believe best reflects the nature of league rugby in England.

“With 80 per cent of the season complete for the community game, we believe our approach is fair and the right one for our leagues.

“We have clubs that are clear league leaders and worthy of promotion but also other clubs who have said they would benefit from relegation to play more meaningful rugby.”

The final league tables should be available in 24 hours or so.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Autism Awareness Week: Tips and Tricks under lockdown

Potential Kids and ADD-vance support parents and children across Hertfordshire. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

RFU decide final league positions after bringing rugby union season to an end

Saracens and Newcastle Falcons look set to swap places in the Gallagher Premiership after the RFU decided how best to calculate final league positions. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

St Albans Mayor’s Pride Awards winners announced after ceremony cancelled

St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith. Picture: Photo Synergy

St Albans Sustainability Festival cancelled due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus pandemic

St Albans Sustainability Festival working group: (back row left to right) Sheila Wright, Nicola Wyeth, Jill Watson. (Front row left to right) Lee Wood, Susheel Rao, Craig Scudder, Farhat Zia, Gail Jackson, Amanda Yorwerth.
Drive 24