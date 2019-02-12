Revenge for St Albans as they grab deserved win at Actonians

St Albans' Adam Jasinski. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

St Albans got a bit of revenge for their loss earlier in the season as they picked up a 31-17 win over Actonians.

Joe Shaw got them off to a great start after Saints had camped inside the Acton 22 as he powered over for an unconverted score.

They kept the pressure on their hosts and Harry Atherton took the lead to 12 with another strong surge and Jacob Swain followed that up by splitting the Acton defence on the half-hour.

But the hosts had other ideas and pulled one back prior to the interval

However, that was to prove a mere consolation until the game had been put well and truly to bed.

With the wind increasing and the Albans forwards imposing themselves even further, a penalty try followed by an Adam Jasinski score, converted by George Elliott, put the visitors out of sight.

Two late home tries made it closer on the scoreboard but Saints were worthy winners as they remain third in Herts Middlesex One.