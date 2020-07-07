Harpenden’s Ralph Adams-Hale extends Saracens stay
PUBLISHED: 13:18 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 07 July 2020
©Matthew Impey / Wired Photos Sports Photography wiredphotos.co.uk +44 7789 130347
Harpenden’s Ralph Adams-Hale has been rewarded for his form at the beginning of the season with a three-year extension to his Saracens deal.
The 23-year-old broke into the team during the 2018-2019 season and was part of the squad that defeated Exeter Chiefs in a thrilling Premiership final at Twickenham.
He began last season as a regular in the Men in Black’s squad until a serious ankle injury in November against Gloucester ended his season early.
However, despite that and the club’s relegation to the Championship, they believe he can still play a major part, something the former Roundwood Park School student is truly grateful for.
He said: “It’s awesome to be able to sign an extension with Sarries.
“The fact the club has offered me an extension when I’m still injured really shows the trust and the belief they have that I’ll be able to get back and play at a top level again.
“I’ve made such great memories and made such great friends here so to be able to extend for a few more years is great.”
Director of rugby Mark McCall is delighted that the front-row forward has agreed to the deal.
He said: “Ralph is another product of our outstanding academy and we are thrilled that he is extending his time at the club.
“Before his unfortunate injury, Ralph had shown really promising signs of progression and growth in his game.
“He has been extremely dedicated in his rehabilitation from the injury and we are looking forward to having him back on the field and helping him realise his undoubted potential.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.