Harpenden’s Ralph Adams-Hale extends Saracens stay

Ralph Adams-Hale of Saracens runs at Chris Robshaw of Harlequins during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Harlequins and Saracens at Twickenham Stoop , London - 26/01/2019 ©Matthew Impey / Wired Photos Picture by Matt Impey +44 7789 130347 ©Matthew Impey / Wired Photos Sports Photography wiredphotos.co.uk +44 7789 130347

Harpenden’s Ralph Adams-Hale has been rewarded for his form at the beginning of the season with a three-year extension to his Saracens deal.

Saracens' Ralph Adams-Hale looks on (right) as Titi Lamositele is brought to ground during the Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA Saracens' Ralph Adams-Hale looks on (right) as Titi Lamositele is brought to ground during the Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA

The 23-year-old broke into the team during the 2018-2019 season and was part of the squad that defeated Exeter Chiefs in a thrilling Premiership final at Twickenham.

He began last season as a regular in the Men in Black’s squad until a serious ankle injury in November against Gloucester ended his season early.

However, despite that and the club’s relegation to the Championship, they believe he can still play a major part, something the former Roundwood Park School student is truly grateful for.

He said: “It’s awesome to be able to sign an extension with Sarries.

Ralph Adams-Hale looks on as Exeter Chiefs' Jack Nowell goes off injured during the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA Ralph Adams-Hale looks on as Exeter Chiefs' Jack Nowell goes off injured during the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

“The fact the club has offered me an extension when I’m still injured really shows the trust and the belief they have that I’ll be able to get back and play at a top level again.

“I’ve made such great memories and made such great friends here so to be able to extend for a few more years is great.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall is delighted that the front-row forward has agreed to the deal.

He said: “Ralph is another product of our outstanding academy and we are thrilled that he is extending his time at the club.

Ralph Adams-Hale of Saracens during the Premiership Rugby Cup Final between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - 17/03/2019 ©Matthew Impey / Wired Photos Picture by Matt Impey +44 7789 130347 Ralph Adams-Hale of Saracens during the Premiership Rugby Cup Final between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - 17/03/2019 ©Matthew Impey / Wired Photos Picture by Matt Impey +44 7789 130347

“Before his unfortunate injury, Ralph had shown really promising signs of progression and growth in his game.

“He has been extremely dedicated in his rehabilitation from the injury and we are looking forward to having him back on the field and helping him realise his undoubted potential.”