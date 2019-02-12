Advanced search

Promotion-chasing Old Streetonians have too much for makeshift Tabard

PUBLISHED: 16:24 05 March 2019

Tabard's Jack Reilly looks to evade the Old Streetonians' defence.

Tabard's Jack Reilly looks to evade the Old Streetonians' defence.

Archant

Tabard missed out on a bonus point as their makeshift side suffered a 47-19 loss to promotion-chasing Old Streetonians.

The hosts had raced into a 14-point lead before Tabard had even settled but when they did, a rumble down the field ended with Jack Reilly first scoring the try and then converting it.

Old Street cancelled that out with one of their own but Tabard had the score back to 21-12 at half-time thanks to Oliver Chaytor’s try.

And the second-half saw the Radlett-based side narrow the gap to just two when Tom King sliced his way through the defence and under the posts, allowing Reilly the simple conversion.

But the home side showed why they are pushing Datchworth for the second promotion spot with another score and three further tries gave the final outcome an exaggarated look.

Tabard did welcome back Neil Hopcroft for the final 30 minutes but they couldn’t grab that all-important fourth score.

