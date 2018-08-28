Advanced search

Poor start prevents Tabard claiming London Welsh scalp

PUBLISHED: 10:02 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 07 January 2019

Tom King got one of Tabard's three tries against London Welsh. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Tabard will look back on a painfully slow start to the match as the moment a momentous win disappeared as they lost 31-15 at London Welsh.

The Radlett-based side produced some of their best rugby for many a year against the runaway London North West Three leaders but shipping 19 points in the opening 12 minutes proved too tall an obstacle to overcome.

From then though a big crowd of over 600 in Old Deer Park were treated to an even contest with both teams producing free-flowing rugby.

Joe Reilly got them on the board with a try in the corner and a second unconverted try, this time by Cam O’Connor, got them back to 19-10 at half-time.

The teams traded tries at the start of the second half, Tom King finding a gap out wide to keep Tabard within a score of a losing bonus point.

But with the light fading it was the Welsh who found enough in the tank to grab a final converted score.

