Poor start prevents Tabard claiming London Welsh scalp
PUBLISHED: 10:02 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 07 January 2019
Archant
Tabard will look back on a painfully slow start to the match as the moment a momentous win disappeared as they lost 31-15 at London Welsh.
The Radlett-based side produced some of their best rugby for many a year against the runaway London North West Three leaders but shipping 19 points in the opening 12 minutes proved too tall an obstacle to overcome.
From then though a big crowd of over 600 in Old Deer Park were treated to an even contest with both teams producing free-flowing rugby.
Joe Reilly got them on the board with a try in the corner and a second unconverted try, this time by Cam O’Connor, got them back to 19-10 at half-time.
The teams traded tries at the start of the second half, Tom King finding a gap out wide to keep Tabard within a score of a losing bonus point.
But with the light fading it was the Welsh who found enough in the tank to grab a final converted score.