Owen Farrell the latest big-name international to extend Saracens stay

PUBLISHED: 14:57 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 16 July 2020

Former Harpenden Rugby Club junior Owen Farrell has signed a contract extension at Saracens. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Owen Farrell is the latest in an ever-growing list of internationals to commit to Saracens despite their relegation to the Championship.

The former Harpenden St Georges’ pupil and Harpenden Rugby Club junior is just one match away from 200 appearances for the club and says he is delighted to have agreed the new deal.

He said: “The club means a lot to me. I’ve been here a long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant.

“Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They’d do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I’m sure that will be the case going forward as well.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English rugby.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation, players and staff, to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here.

“We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens.”

The 28-year-old joins the likes of Jamie George, Mako Vunipola and Elliott Daly in committing to more years at Allianz Park.

