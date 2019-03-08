Advanced search

England legend swoops in to help Old Albanian Saints to opening day win

PUBLISHED: 18:41 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 10 September 2019

Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.

Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.

Archant

England legend Rocky Clark helped Old Albanian Saints make a winning start in their first game back in the Championship South.

Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.

The prop forward, who won a world record 137 caps for the Red Roses, was a shock signing by head coach Sarah McKenna but was one of the scorers in a 26-10 success at Southampton-based Trojans.

McKenna said: "It was a fantastic start to this new challenge. Despite being the promoted team it was impressive to see the players go out and set the level from the very off.

Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.

"Being clinical is an area in which there is much room for improvement and no doubt the players will feel frustrated that tries were left on the field.

"But we should all be very excited that the team have no problems creating opportunities."

Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.

Skipper Mica Gooding got the first converted try before Clark regained OAs lead with her score, battering her way over.

Sam Ganske fought across the line for number three and Siobhan Drummond completed the scoring from full-back.

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

St Albans dancer putting on charity show in Stevenage to thank open heart surgeons

Elise Percy at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Maxine Percy

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

St Albans dancer putting on charity show in Stevenage to thank open heart surgeons

Elise Percy at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Maxine Percy

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

England legend swoops in to help Old Albanian Saints to opening day win

Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Knife amnesty returns to Hertfordshire as part of nationwide crackdown

Herts police is holding a week-long knife amnesty as part of a nationwide Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise distinctive items stolen in Wheathampstead burglary?

Do you recognise this Renter Warden’s badge inscribed Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers? It was stolen from a house in Wheathampstead on August 23. Picture: Herts police

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists