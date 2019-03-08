England legend swoops in to help Old Albanian Saints to opening day win
PUBLISHED: 18:41 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 10 September 2019
Archant
England legend Rocky Clark helped Old Albanian Saints make a winning start in their first game back in the Championship South.
The prop forward, who won a world record 137 caps for the Red Roses, was a shock signing by head coach Sarah McKenna but was one of the scorers in a 26-10 success at Southampton-based Trojans.
McKenna said: "It was a fantastic start to this new challenge. Despite being the promoted team it was impressive to see the players go out and set the level from the very off.
"Being clinical is an area in which there is much room for improvement and no doubt the players will feel frustrated that tries were left on the field.
"But we should all be very excited that the team have no problems creating opportunities."
Skipper Mica Gooding got the first converted try before Clark regained OAs lead with her score, battering her way over.
Sam Ganske fought across the line for number three and Siobhan Drummond completed the scoring from full-back.