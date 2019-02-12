Advanced search

One more win needed for OA Saints after victory over Beckenham

PUBLISHED: 09:09 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 27 February 2019

Old Albanian Saints need just one win to clinch the title after winning away to Beckenham.

Archant

Old Albanian Saints are within touching distance of the Women’s Championship South East Two title after a 46-12 success away to Beckenham.

Victory over Medway at Woollams on Sunday would be enough to lift the crown with a game to spare.

Two tries from Sam Ganske and Mairead Ladbrooke as well as one each for Mica Gooding, Beth Saunders, Kate Skelton and Aisha Abumarzouq saw them to victory in south London in a match where they started slowly but gained more and more momentum as the contest went on.

Head coach Darran Brown said: “Beckenham made us work hard in certain areas of the game. The scrum performed well having focused on some aspects during the week so we’re all very pleased with that.

“Having a solid platform gave us the opportunity to release runners and score the points needed.

“We now move on to the challenges that Medway will present us which promises to be another physical battle.”

