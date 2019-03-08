Advanced search

Confident Old Albanian in inspired form to beat Worthing

PUBLISHED: 18:12 24 October 2019

Nico Defeo (scrum cap) scored twice for Old Albanian against Worthing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nico Defeo (scrum cap) scored twice for Old Albanian against Worthing. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A superb perfromance from Old Albanian sent Worthing back to the south coast on the back of a 54-17 defeat.

The narrow defeat at Taunton seven days earlier had clearly instilled confidence into the young side and the Raiders felt the backlash at Woollams as the hosts ran in eight tries to two.

Full-back Dan Watt bossed the lively OA back division, unleashing the potent strike force almost at will.

Their defence was again sound and the only time the Raiders escaped the OA shackles was at either end of the second half.

But the rest of the game was pretty much one-way traffic as Conor Gracey, Joe Butler, Alex Ricci and Nic Defeo produced a bonus point even before the half-hour mark.

Tim Bond, Mike Hogan, Defeo again and Josh Hallett got another four before the end while Butler converted seven out of eight.

It means they will travel to Henley in high spirits on Saturday although they will meet a home side fresh from ending Tonbridge Juddians' unbeaten record.

