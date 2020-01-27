Another close game but Old Albanian fall to narrow loss against Taunton Titans

Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

When Old Albanian travelled to Taunton Titans in October the hosts picked up the win by just two points.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

The Somerset side won again in the return on Saturday but this time it was just a one-point gap, 23-22 the final score.

Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Albanians had their now almost traditional slow start and Taunton took every opportunity presented to them.

Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Ratu Vakalutukali bagged a try and Gary Kingdom kicked a penalty before converting Oscar Kolowski's score for a 15-0 lead.

Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

But by half-time OAs had dragged themselves level. Alex Ricci and Ollie Stonham scored the tries while like Kingdom, Morgan Thompson kicked a penalty and conversion.

Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Old Albanian lost by a single point to Taunton Titans at Woollams in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

The hosts spent much of the second period inside Titans territory but a succession of indiscretions allowed Taunton to escape with Kingdom opting for and successfully landing a kick for an 18-15 lead.

Albanian still took the battle to Taunton, however, lost possession on halfway allowed Vakalutukali to tear in for his second.

With time almost up it appeared as if the bonus point had been lost but Tom Bednall rescued matters with a break and his pass put Thompson across the line close enough to convert his own score.