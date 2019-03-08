Advanced search

Young guns get Old Albanian off to a flyer with six-try show

PUBLISHED: 13:31 11 September 2019

Jamie Townsend (c) of Old Albanian RFC tackles in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jamie Townsend (c) of Old Albanian RFC tackles in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Old Albanians may have spent the summer haemorrhaging players but their talented youngsters quickly laid to rest any trepidation among the Wollams fans with a fine 38-19 win over Bury St Edmunds.

Nico Defeo of Old Albanian RFC makes a tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOONico Defeo of Old Albanian RFC makes a tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Suffolk club had done the double over OAs last year but there was never likely to be a repeat of those contests as the home team won six tries to three against the much larger visitors.

Nico Defeo of Old Albanian RFC makes a tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOONico Defeo of Old Albanian RFC makes a tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

But the smaller pack fared better than expected in the tight elements of the match and that will only breed confidence for the rest of the National Two South season.

Joe Butler of Old Albanian RFC looks to convert in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOOJoe Butler of Old Albanian RFC looks to convert in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

The turnovers and possession gained was well used throughout the afternoon and the defence was mostly solid, with gritty tackling in all departments keeping Bury's scoring opportunities to a minimum.

Tom Bednall of Old Albanian RFC breaks a tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOOTom Bednall of Old Albanian RFC breaks a tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

But it was in broken play where Albanian were strongest and the back-row took the lion's share of the plaudits here.

Joe Butler of Old Albanian RFC looks to convert in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOOJoe Butler of Old Albanian RFC looks to convert in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Conor Gracey, Kay Minkiewicz and rampaging Oliver Stonham were a constant menace to the Suffolk men.

Dan Watt of Old Albanian RFC scores after Ned WarneÕs offload in the tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOODan Watt of Old Albanian RFC scores after Ned WarneÕs offload in the tackle in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Outside the front eight, scrum-half Morgan Thompson continued to efficiently feed fly-half Joe Butler. That in turn allowed centres Nico Defeo and Dan Watt more than enough time and space to pressure the Bury defence all day.

Ned Warne of Old Albanian RFC looks to offload in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOONed Warne of Old Albanian RFC looks to offload in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

There is speed and strength in this squad and this result can only breed confidence.

Conor Gracey of Old Albanian RFC carries the ball forward in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOOConor Gracey of Old Albanian RFC carries the ball forward in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aaron Martinez crossed in the 12th minute and he was followed by Ned Warne and Butler before the half hour.

Joe Butler of Old Albanian RFC restarts the game in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOOJoe Butler of Old Albanian RFC restarts the game in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thompson ended a sparkling break and earned the bonus point before the interval and Defeo and Watt added two tries in the second period.

Ned Warne of Old Albanian RFC is tackled in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOONed Warne of Old Albanian RFC is tackled in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Watt also helped himself to four conversions for a personal tally of 13 points.

Old Albanian RFC celebrate Nico DefeoÕs try in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOOOld Albanian RFC celebrate Nico DefeoÕs try in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

For Bury Ben Leng's first half effort was added to by Jack Harvey and Seb Dusi, Max Machin added the extras to two of them.

Old Albanian RFC celebrate Nico DefeoÕs try in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOOOld Albanian RFC celebrate Nico DefeoÕs try in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Albanian head coach James Buckland was delighted with his charges' performance especially since there are improvements to be made before the journey to Leicester Lions next week.

Nico Defeo of Old Albanian RFC touches down to score in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOONico Defeo of Old Albanian RFC touches down to score in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

"It looked like a good one to play in," he mused afterwards.

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Young guns get Old Albanian off to a flyer with six-try show

Jamie Townsend (c) of Old Albanian RFC tackles in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rejected scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre up for appeal

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

No shame in FA Cup exit as Magpies press high-flying Corby all the way to the end

George Devine celebrates with Dom Knaggs and Chris Blunden after equalising for Colney Heath in their FA Cup tie against Corby Town. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE

Abbots Langley elderly lady is now found

Missing woman found
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists