The Old Albanian Saints juggernaut rolls on as Beckenham are the latest to fall

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 November 2018

OA Saints enjoyed a convincing win over Beckenham.

Old Albanian Saints remain top of the Women’s Championship Division Two South East after a crushing 65-5 win over Beckenham.

It was a strong and controlled performance against their physical visitors which saw Saints run in 11 tries.

Eight of them arrived before half-time, Steph Plunkett and Siobhan Drummond leading the way with two each and Alice Finn, Claire McKenna, Emma Cooke and Kate Skelton adding one.

Drummond got her third after the break and Skelton her second before Bethany Saunders got the last try.

She converted that herself, adding to the four kicks by Plunkett in the first period.

Head coach Darran Brown Said “The players were challenged to back up their performance against OEs and they delivered.

“We now have the task of refocusing ready for Medway, who despite a few loses this season will feel confident being at home and their recent close scores.”

