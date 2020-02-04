Advanced search

Dramatic win for Old Albanian at Worthing sealed with Morgan Thompson's kick

PUBLISHED: 06:18 05 February 2020

Morgan Thompson kicked the winning penalty in the final seconds against Worthing. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Morgan Thompson kicked the winning penalty in the final seconds against Worthing. Picture: KARYN HADDON

You only have to be in front for one second to claim a victory and Old Albanian did just that with a last-gasp 30-29 success at Worthing.

They had trailed since the eighth minute and were still behind when Morgan Thompson faced the posts for a final kick.

But his aim was true and the whistle sounded as soon as the flags were raised.

It had been a slow start for OAs and they trailed 19-5 until the dying moments of the first-half before Conor Gracey and Harry Cavlan scored tries, Cavlan getting his second of the day, to reduce the gap to four.

Another bright start to a half gave Worthing their bonus-point score and the two sides then traded tries, Rob Calder for OAs bonus point.

Twelve minutes remained at this point but Chris Napier and a first conversion from Thompson got Albanian to within two.

A sin-bin handed them the advantage and a penalty within Thompson's range brought the dramatic victory.

