Old Albanian hit by a sucker punch as they fall to Westcliff defeat

Old Albanian lost 16-10 to Westcliff at Woollams in a National Two South clash. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

The number of bonus points amassed by Old Albanian grew to 21 but this will be small compensation after battling Westcliff to a standstill but ultimately coming out on the wrong end of a 16-10 score.

It started well enough for the hosts who dominated the opening exchanges but spurned three penalties, something the Essex-based side didn't when presented with two penalties of their own.

Those were the only scores of the first half but Morgan Thompson kicked a penalty immediately after the restart and then hit a conversion when Ollie Stonham charged through three tackles.

Westcliff were not done though and after a cross-field kick from Joe Ford, Greg Bannister scampered in untouched.

He was followed over the whitewash shortly after by scrum-half Chris Bolton and although neither try was converted, but the six-point margin was enough for the visitors to see out the remainder of the match.