Bonus points not enough as Old Albanian miss out again in narrow loss to Leicester Lions

Old Albanian fell to a narrow loss at home to Leicester Lions in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Old Albanian kept up their record as the bonus point kings but they would gladly swap that record for a victory after losing in another narrow game - this one 10-8 at home to Leicester Lions.

The losing point at Woollams was their 20th of the season, more than anyone else in National Two South, but they weren't able to clinch the win despite late pressure.

OAs had been taught a lesson in power and precision when the two sides met in September but this contest was equally contested with the home defence in fine form.

Only eight points arrived in the first half, Lions opening the scoring with an unconverted Ethan Godefroy effort while Joe Butler kicked a penalty for the hosts.

Harry Glynn added Leicester's second try of the game on 50 minutes but that was cancelled out by a Jonno Wicks score.

The final 20 minutes was spent mostly in midfield although Albanian did push for a late winner, only to be turned away by frantic Lions defence on their own line.