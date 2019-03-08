Old Albanian start new season at home after National Two South fixture details announced

Old Albanian's coach Gavin Hogg. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

After a season of consolidation Old Albanian will begin their hunt for promotion from National Two South at home.

The Woollams-based rugby club finished 10th in their first season back in the division after suffering relegation.

But they will be hoping for a much better year when they kick off against head coach Gavin Hogg's old club Bury St Edmunds on September 7.

Their first away trip is to Leicester Lions who have been moved across from Division Two North.

Leicester will be the final visitors to Woollams in 2019 when they visit on December 21 while the first game of 2020 takes OAs to Sutton & Epsom, promoted as champions from the London Premier Division.

Other new opposition include Bournemouth with the long trip to the south coast coming on January 18.

Dings Crusaders provide the opposition for Albanian's final home game of the season on April 18 with the return match against Bury rounding off the year one week later.