Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Old Albanian start new season at home after National Two South fixture details announced

PUBLISHED: 11:35 19 June 2019

Old Albanian's coach Gavin Hogg. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Old Albanian's coach Gavin Hogg. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

After a season of consolidation Old Albanian will begin their hunt for promotion from National Two South at home.

The Woollams-based rugby club finished 10th in their first season back in the division after suffering relegation.

But they will be hoping for a much better year when they kick off against head coach Gavin Hogg's old club Bury St Edmunds on September 7.

Their first away trip is to Leicester Lions who have been moved across from Division Two North.

Leicester will be the final visitors to Woollams in 2019 when they visit on December 21 while the first game of 2020 takes OAs to Sutton & Epsom, promoted as champions from the London Premier Division.

Other new opposition include Bournemouth with the long trip to the south coast coming on January 18.

Dings Crusaders provide the opposition for Albanian's final home game of the season on April 18 with the return match against Bury rounding off the year one week later.

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Old Albanian start new season at home after National Two South fixture details announced

Old Albanian's coach Gavin Hogg. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans Roman hypocaust targeted by vandals

The vandalism of the St Albans hypocaust. Picture: SADC

Pre-season friendlies announced for Harpenden Town

New Harpenden Town boss Martin Standen will lead his team in four pre-season games. Picture: DANNY LOO

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists