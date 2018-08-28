Old Albanian overcome industrious Clifton to record bonus-point win

Alex Ricci was a try-scorer for Old Albanian at Clifton. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Old Albanian kept their perfect National League record over Clifton intact – but needed a big effort to overcome their industrious hosts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teams shared nine tries in total, picking up a bonus-point each, as OAs battled to a 31-24 success.

But it was Clifton who started the better, assaulting the Albanian line for close to 15 minutes before getting the score through Chris Levesley, converted by Brad Barnes.

But from there OAs rolled their sleeves up and tries from Tobias Munday and Alex Ricci gave them a 10-7 lead at half-time.

Clifton retook the lead again with a repeat of the Levesley/Barnes combo but two tries in five minutes from Ash Illston and Aaron Martinez, both converted by Dan Watt, turned the game towards the away side.

Lloyd Anderson added a fifth-try, again converted by Watt, but the Bristol-based hosts still managed to grab two bonus points themselved thanks to late scores.