Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Old Albanian overcome industrious Clifton to record bonus-point win

PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 November 2018

Alex Ricci was a try-scorer for Old Albanian at Clifton. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Alex Ricci was a try-scorer for Old Albanian at Clifton. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Old Albanian kept their perfect National League record over Clifton intact – but needed a big effort to overcome their industrious hosts.

The teams shared nine tries in total, picking up a bonus-point each, as OAs battled to a 31-24 success.

But it was Clifton who started the better, assaulting the Albanian line for close to 15 minutes before getting the score through Chris Levesley, converted by Brad Barnes.

But from there OAs rolled their sleeves up and tries from Tobias Munday and Alex Ricci gave them a 10-7 lead at half-time.

Clifton retook the lead again with a repeat of the Levesley/Barnes combo but two tries in five minutes from Ash Illston and Aaron Martinez, both converted by Dan Watt, turned the game towards the away side.

Lloyd Anderson added a fifth-try, again converted by Watt, but the Bristol-based hosts still managed to grab two bonus points themselved thanks to late scores.

More news stories

St Albans leisure centre operator shortlisted for awards

07:00 Fraser Whieldon
Cllr Annie Brewster (left) and Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner (centre) receive finalist certificate from National Fitness Award judge Tony Barry.

The company behind a popular St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted for two fitness awards.

St Albans footballers train with World Cup winner

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
Andy Edwards teaching some of the football academy members at Oaklands College. Picture: Oaklands College.

A St Albans football academy has had the opportunity to train with a World Cup winner.

St Albans store creates virtual 3D shopping tour to tackle high street decline

Yesterday, 16:13 Franki Berry
Screenshots of the Cositas tool, looking at the St Albans shop. Picture: Cositas

A shop in St Albans has created an interactive 3D browsing experience to tackle the decline of the high street.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Yesterday, 14:32 Nina Morgan
Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Police have been out in force cracking down on rogue drivers using the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide