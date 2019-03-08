Advanced search

Size does matter as Old Albanian lose to heavier Old Redcliffians

PUBLISHED: 11:07 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 02 October 2019

Alex Ricci got Old Albanian's only try at Old Redcliffians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Alex Ricci got Old Albanian's only try at Old Redcliffians. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Size does matter seemed to be the message as Old Albanian suffered a 21-8 loss away to Old Redcliffians.

The Bristol-based hosts had by far the larger pack and although the smaller visitors battled heroically for the first hour of the National Two South clash, even larger replacements for the final quarter ensured kickable penalties won at the scrum.

It formed the difference between the two sides as up until that point OAs were not unhappy with their showing and took the plaudits for a more effective performance in the first half.

Morgan Thompson used the wind effectively to pin his opponents back and Alex Ricci took advantage wide out on the left for the opening try.

Roddy Giles couldn't quite manage the tricky conversion but he did nail a penalty as they took a 8-5 lead into half-time.

But a try for Dan Fry on 55 minutes, converted by Ashley Groves, plus three penalties kicked following those scrum infringements took OAs away from a bonus point.

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

FA Cup can provide welcome relief from league troubles for St Albans City despite tough Weymouth test

Confidence is key to a good FA Cup run according to St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Size does matter as Old Albanian lose to heavier Old Redcliffians

Alex Ricci got Old Albanian's only try at Old Redcliffians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Train disruption expected to continue into the afternoon

GNER trains into London Kings Cross are delayed this morning.

New England deals for former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison

Former Welwyn junior Zoe Harrison has been handed another England contract for this season. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Luton Airport ‘has to take responsibility for carbon emissions’

Luton Airport is being urged to reduce carbon emissions to help tackle the climate crisis.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists