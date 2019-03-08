Size does matter as Old Albanian lose to heavier Old Redcliffians

Alex Ricci got Old Albanian's only try at Old Redcliffians. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Size does matter seemed to be the message as Old Albanian suffered a 21-8 loss away to Old Redcliffians.

The Bristol-based hosts had by far the larger pack and although the smaller visitors battled heroically for the first hour of the National Two South clash, even larger replacements for the final quarter ensured kickable penalties won at the scrum.

It formed the difference between the two sides as up until that point OAs were not unhappy with their showing and took the plaudits for a more effective performance in the first half.

Morgan Thompson used the wind effectively to pin his opponents back and Alex Ricci took advantage wide out on the left for the opening try.

Roddy Giles couldn't quite manage the tricky conversion but he did nail a penalty as they took a 8-5 lead into half-time.

But a try for Dan Fry on 55 minutes, converted by Ashley Groves, plus three penalties kicked following those scrum infringements took OAs away from a bonus point.